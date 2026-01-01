Celebrating European cup at Roland Garros court

Shafaqna English– Having won Europe’s top club competition for the second year running, Paris St Germain’s squad displayed their Champions League medals and trophies to the crowd at Roland Garros on Monday(1 Jun 2026).Following a 1-1 tie at the Puskas Arena, PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties.

Speaking on Court Philippe Chatrier, Doue said: “We are proud and happy to bring you the second star. We thank everyone at the club—this victory belongs to all of us.” He had previously brought the first trophy, which was won last year following a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final.

Source: Reuters

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