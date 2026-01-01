Replacement of Belgian bank employees with AI

Shafaqna English– The chief executive officer of Belgium’s BNP Paribas Fortis has stated that over the next three years, around 1,000 staff positions will be replaced through artificial intelligence and digitalization.

According to a Monday(1 Jun 2026) report by the Belga news agency, CEO Michael Anseeuw stated that the bank plans to recruit fewer new staff than those departing from its commercial operations in Belgium, because AI-powered tools are gradually handling more routine customer interactions.

While discussing the bank’s strategy for digital transformation, Anseeuw pointed to a customer-service chatbot that was introduced last year as an illustration of the way technology is changing operations.

Source: Aa

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