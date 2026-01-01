Deepfake threat shifts from fraud to reputation warfare

Shafaqna English- As deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated, cybersecurity experts warn that the next major threat extends beyond financial fraud. A growing tactic known as “reframing” uses AI-generated content to fabricate statements, actions, and decisions, posing a significant risk to personal and corporate reputations, according to Forbes.

Deepfake-related losses in the United States surged to $1.1 billion in 2025, up from $360 million the previous year, according to industry estimates. Researchers say AI-generated impersonation attacks are becoming increasingly effective, with humans correctly identifying deepfakes only about 62% of the time.

Experts warn that high-performing employees are particularly vulnerable because they are trained to act quickly, trust authority, and respond under pressure. Attackers exploit these psychological tendencies by creating convincing fake videos and audio recordings that mimic trusted leaders.

The emerging threat, known as “reframing,” focuses on manipulating narratives rather than stealing money. Through synthetic media, bad actors can falsely portray executives making controversial statements or taking actions that never occurred, damaging reputations and business relationships.

A recent example involved a deepfake video of Sundararaman Ramamurthy, CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange, which circulated online in early 2026. The video falsely promised investors extraordinary returns and was allegedly linked to a fraud operation that exploited his credibility.

Security specialists also warn of the “liar’s dividend,” a phenomenon in which genuine evidence can be dismissed as fake because of the widespread existence of deepfakes. This erosion of trust threatens both organizational leadership and public confidence.

Experts recommend that organizations strengthen verification procedures, establish rapid-response protocols for fake content incidents, continuously monitor digital platforms for synthetic media, and conduct crisis simulations focused on reputational attacks.

Cybersecurity analysts say financial deepfake scams were only the beginning. As AI-generated misinformation evolves, reputation manipulation and narrative control are emerging as the next major battleground.

Source: Forbes

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