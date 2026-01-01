Nvidia unveils AI chip for PCs

Shafaqna English- Nvidia has announced a new AI-focused processor for personal computers, marking a major expansion into the consumer PC market and intensifying competition with established industry players including Apple, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, according to BBC.

Speaking at the Computex technology exhibition in Taipei, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang introduced the RTX Spark chip, describing it as a key step in transforming personal computers into AI-powered companions capable of running advanced digital assistants locally.

Nvidia said the RTX Spark is designed for the era of personal AI agents, enabling a new generation of Windows-based computers that shift from being simple productivity tools to intelligent collaborators. The chip will power upcoming devices from major manufacturers including Lenovo, HP, Dell, Microsoft Surface, Asus, and MSI, with additional models from Acer and Gigabyte expected later this year.

Industry analysts view the launch as a strategic shift for Nvidia, which has traditionally focused on graphics processing units (GPUs). The company is now seeking a larger role in the PC ecosystem by combining hardware, software, and AI capabilities into a unified platform.

The announcement also highlighted a partnership with Microsoft, to develop a secure Windows environment optimized for AI agents. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said the collaboration supports the company’s vision of bringing advanced AI capabilities to every desktop and home.

The move comes as Nvidia’s dominance in AI infrastructure continues to fuel its growth. The company has become the world’s most valuable publicly traded firm, driven by strong demand for chips used in AI data centers.

The announcement was made as the United States tightened export controls on advanced AI chips destined for Chinese companies. New guidance from the U.S. government requires licenses for exporting the most advanced AI processors to overseas subsidiaries of Chinese firms, part of Washington’s broader effort to limit China’s access to cutting-edge AI technology.

With the launch of RTX Spark, Nvidia is extending its AI leadership from data centers to personal computers, positioning itself at the center of the next generation of AI-powered devices while facing growing geopolitical and competitive challenges.

Source: BBC

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