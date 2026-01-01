Shafaqna English- Iraq holds 150,000 registered archaeological sites, and “the state that owns them has not developed them in two decades, and the reason is that the oil always covers the bill,”Iraq’s Tourist Guides Syndicate president Mohammad Ouda al-Obaidi said.

The Great Ziggurat of Ur —ancient Sumerian capital, birthplace of Prophet Abraham according to three of the world’s major religions, and one of the best-preserved ziggurats on earth— sits near Nasiriyah with no hotel of international standard nearby, no signage on the roads leading to it, and no visitor infrastructure of any kind.

Sources: Shafaq News

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