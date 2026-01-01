Nvidia’s sufficient supply to meet growth in processors

Shafaqna English– According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s statement on Tuesday(2 Jun 2026), the company possesses sufficient supply to keep up with the strong increase in demand for both CPUs and GPUs, as it benefits from the artificial intelligence boom.

The company, which is seen as an indicator of the AI market’s condition because its chips are used in nearly every major data center globally, admitted, however, that limitations in supply still pose a challenge.

Huang stated during an Nvidia press conference held in Taipei as part of Computex week: “We have ensured supply to support very strong growth across all of those systems.”

Source: Reuters

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