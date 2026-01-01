Europe’s tough requirements for state cloud computing

Shafaqna English– Documents obtained by Reuters show that the EU is planning to introduce tough criteria for cloud computing services in highly critical government tenders, potentially excluding tech giants Amazon, Microsoft, and Google from these projects.

The measure is included in the European Commission’s Cloud and AI Development Act, which EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen is set to introduce on Wednesday as part of a package intended to lessen the bloc’s dependence on U.S. tech and promote European businesses.

The effort to impose sovereignty requirements in sensitive areas like banking, energy, and healthcare stems from worries about the dominance of U.S. tech giants, as well as concerns over legislation such as the Cloud Act, which obligates U.S.-based providers to give authorities access to data even when that data is stored outside the country.

Source: Reuters

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