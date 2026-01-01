Slight increase in gold prices

Shafaqna English– Gold rose slightly on Tuesday(2 Jun 2026), supported by falling Treasury yields and a limited ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, while market participants awaited clarity on the status of U.S.-Iran peace talks, which were clouded by conflicting news.

Managing Director of GoldSilver Central, stated: “It appears that the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in a modest rise in gold prices.” He also noted that lower Treasury yields are providing additional support to the metal.

Source: Reuters

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