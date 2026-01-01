English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2world

Slight increase in gold prices

0

Shafaqna English– Gold rose slightly on Tuesday(2 Jun 2026), supported by falling Treasury yields and a limited ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, while market participants awaited clarity on the status of U.S.-Iran peace talks, which were clouded by conflicting news.

Managing Director of GoldSilver Central, stated: “It appears that the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in a modest rise in gold prices.” He also noted that lower Treasury yields are providing additional support to the metal.

SourceReuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asian markets plunged after new attacks on Iran

asadian

Widespread asset sell-off in global markets

asadian

Gold looks to set new records in 2026

asadian

Global markets tremble as commodities decline

asadian

India: Gold coin purchases instead of jewellery

asadian

Gold-silver in record prices

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.