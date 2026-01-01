Pay rise for Australian workers

Shafaqna English– According to Australia’s independent wage-setting body, which made the announcement on Tuesday(2 Jun 2026), the country’s 2.8 million lower-income workers will see a 4.75% pay hike from July onward, a move some analysts warn may further fuel inflation.

Starting July 1, the minimum wage for a week of work will climb to A$1,004.90 ($719), or A$26.44 per hour, the Fair Work Commission stated. The increase is above last year’s 3.5% and the 3.75% rise in 2024, but below the 5% to 6% demanded by trade unions.

Source: Reuters

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