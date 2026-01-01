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WHO: Strikes on a hospital in Lebanon impact most vulnerable patients

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Shafaqna English- The UN health agency in Lebanon is verifying reports of strikes on a hospital in the southern city of Tyre on Monday, amid a concerning rise in significant damage to the emergency department and intensive care unit in the country.

According to initial information from the Lebanese authorities, at least 86 people, including healthcare workers, have been injured in the strikes on Jabal Amel Hospital.

The attacks “caused significant damage…to the emergency department and intensive care unit”, said World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon, Dr Abdinasir Abubakar.

Sources: News.un.org

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