Growing anti-Muslim discrimination towards Muslims in Japan

Shafaqna English- Misinformation and hate speech are spreading on Japanese social media towards Muslims and mosques are receiving a barrage of abusive phone calls and emails.

Some are asking why they are suddenly being targeted. Others are afraid to leave their homes.

Muslims in Japan, including foreign residents and Japanese believers, numbered roughly 420,000 at the end of 2024, up from 230,000 in 2019, according to Hirofumi Tanada, a professor emeritus at Waseda University who studies the faith in Japan. There are now over 160 mosques nationwide.

Sources: South China Morning Post

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