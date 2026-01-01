Women displaced in eastern Afghanistan face hunger & insecurity

Shafaqna English- More than 100,000 people have been displaced by the latest clashes in eastern Afghanistan. Women and girls who those struggling to survive the aftermath of last year’s earthquake in eastern Afghanistan have been hit hardest by the increased insecurity.

An estimated 50,000 people in the affected areas are at increased risk of gender-based violence. And women have further reduced access to health and essential services. For pregnant women, the risks are even higher, as many face hunger and limited healthcare.

More than two-thirds of women in ten provinces impacted by the hostilities have lost income, according to the Afghanistan Gender Coordination Group. Three-quarters report finding it harder to find food and more than four-in-ten report greater difficulty accessing healthcare. Women are also more likely to experience psychological distress.

Sources: UN Women.org

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