Crisis in Southeast Asia’s tourism industry

Shafaqna English– As summer approaches, skyrocketing prices and other difficulties resulting from the war with Iran are putting pressure on the tourism-reliant economies of Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand and Vietnam.

The peak summer tourist season in the region is under threat, as rising jet fuel costs combined with uncertainties over ceasefires are leading to flight cancellations and increased ticket prices.

Asia’s tourism sector has not yet fully bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many countries in the region are dealing with the war’s impact on global energy supplies and prices — an impact that affected Asia first and most severely.

As filling up at gas stations and shopping at grocery stores becomes more expensive around the world, some families are cutting back on travel. Consequently, certain destinations that were once synonymous with tourism are now seeing fewer visitors.

Source: Apnews

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