Fresh criticism of FIFA

Shafaqna English– FIFA is facing renewed criticism over exorbitant World Cup ticket prices and sales strategies that fans claim resulted in them getting worse deals than they had hoped for.

The top legal officers of New York and New Jersey, which will host eight World Cup games including the final, said Tuesday(26 May 2026) that they have launched an investigation into whether FIFA’s ticketing practices break consumer protection laws.

Subpoenas have been sent to FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, demanding details on several ticketing issues. Among them are FIFA’s use of “variable pricing” strategies that drove ticket prices higher for the majority of matches, and revised stadium layouts that fans say pushed their seats further from the pitch.

Source: Apnews

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