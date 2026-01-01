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Climate change and larger hail

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Shafaqna English– A recent study suggests that as the world becomes warmer, hail will likely grow bigger and cause more damage.

A study in Wednesday’s(27 May 2026) Nature journal said that because climate change from fossil fuel combustion should create more high-energy unstable air — which helps hail form — global storms that hit roofs, cars, and the ground with hail bigger than a large marble will increase by 38% to 47% by century’s end.

The exact increase depends on how much heat-trapping gas the world emits. Researchers also found that storms producing smaller hail will shrink by 4% to 8%.

Hail typically does not result in human fatalities, but it is very costly, said John Allen, a co-author of the study and meteorology professor at Central Michigan University. The U.S. already faces about $10 billion in yearly hail damage, while the global cost is around $80 billion.

SourceApnews

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