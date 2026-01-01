Global kidney disease crisis worsens dramatically

Shafaqna English- A comprehensive global study revealed that chronic kidney disease (CKD) now affects nearly 800 million people worldwide, making it one of the leading causes of death.

The condition, often asymptomatic in its early stages, has seen a significant increase in prevalence, rising from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million in 2023, and has now entered the top 10 causes of death globally.

The analysis, published in The Lancet as part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study, estimates that approximately 14% of the global adult population suffers from CKD. In 2023 alone, an estimated 1.5 million people died from the disease, marking a notable increase compared to previous decades. Experts emphasize that CKD is a critical public health issue requiring urgent attention from policymakers.

Recognizing the severity of the crisis, the World Health Organization has formally included CKD in its agenda to reduce premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases. The study’s findings underscore the need for a clear and up-to-date understanding of the disease’s impact to guide global health strategies and interventions aimed at combating this silent epidemic.

Source: NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School of Medicine

www.shafaqna.com