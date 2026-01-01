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El Nino is on the way

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Shafaqna English– The WMO reported on Tuesday(2 Jun 2026) that the El Nino weather phenomenon is taking shape and is expected to bring about extreme weather worldwide this year. Climate change, scientists say, will make its impact far more severe.

There is an 80% chance of an El Nino forming between June and August, and a 90% chance it will last at least through November, the World Meteorological Organization reported. This statement is the strongest indication so far of its likelihood.

Source: Reuters

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