Supercharged vitamin K analogs show promise for brain regeneration

Shafaqna English- Scientists in Japan have developed novel vitamin K-based compounds that demonstrate a significantly enhanced ability to promote the regeneration of neurons, offering a potential new avenue for treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

These newly synthesized vitamin K analogs, created by hybridizing vitamin K with components related to vitamin A, have shown approximately three times greater potency in converting neural progenitor cells into functional neurons compared to natural vitamin K.

The research, published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, focused on addressing the critical loss of neurons that characterizes many debilitating brain diseases. While existing treatments primarily manage symptoms or slow disease progression, they do not restore lost brain tissue. This new development holds promise for regenerative medicine by potentially helping the brain replenish its own lost neurons and restore cognitive and motor functions.

The innovative compounds were synthesized by linking vitamin K with retinoic acid, a derivative of vitamin A known to encourage neuronal differentiation. Tested on mouse neural progenitor cells, these hybrid molecules effectively utilized the biological pathways of both vitamin K and retinoic acid. One particular compound, a hybrid of retinoic acid and a methyl ester side chain, exhibited remarkable efficacy, significantly outperforming natural vitamin K and showing substantial potential as a future therapeutic agent for brain repair.

Source: Shibaura Institute of Technology

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