Cysteine acts as a key nutrient for gut self-healing

Shafaqna English- Scientists at MIT have discovered that cysteine, an amino acid found in various protein-rich foods, acts as a powerful trigger for intestinal repair. In studies involving mice, a diet high in cysteine activated specific immune cells that release healing signals, thereby enabling stem cells to rebuild damaged intestinal tissue following radiation exposure.

This finding opens the door for potential new dietary therapies to treat gastrointestinal damage experienced by cancer patients undergoing treatment.

The research, published in Nature, revealed that when intestinal cells absorb cysteine, it is converted into a molecule called CoA. This molecule is then absorbed by immune cells known as CD8 T cells, prompting them to multiply and produce IL-22, a cytokine crucial for intestinal repair and stem cell regeneration. This marks the first time a single nutrient has been directly linked to enhancing intestinal stem cell regeneration.

The study observed that mice fed a cysteine-rich diet showed improved recovery from radiation-induced intestinal damage. Researchers suggest that dietary cysteine, which reaches the gut directly before wider bodily.

Source: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

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