Energy & services drove euro zone inflation higher

Shafaqna English– Data from Eurostat on Tuesday(20Jun 2026) showed that euro zone inflation rose at a faster pace last month, with energy and services being the main contributors. This further supports the already strong case for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by a small amount later this month.

In the 21 countries that use the euro, consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.2% in May, up from 3.0% the previous month. This is well above the ECB’s 2% target but matched the forecast of a Reuters survey. The main drivers were a 10.9% jump in energy costs and a sharper-than-expected rise in services inflation, which increased to 3.5% from 3.0%.

Source: Reuters

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