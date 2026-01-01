Argentina and dream of making history

Shafaqna English– Argentina is overflowing with talent and has been shaped by success. They are aiming to become the first men’s team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil did so in 1962, and also the only nation to achieve this feat entirely outside their home continent.

Lionel Scaloni’s team has maintained the core group of players that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, went on to successfully defend the Copa America in 2024, and then comfortably finished at the top of South America’s qualifying group.

Since the World Cup in Qatar, they have not played against any European teams. A scheduled “Finalissima” match with Spain was called off due to the war with Iran, and it was replaced by games against lower-ranked opponents Mauritania and Zambia.

Source: Reuters

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