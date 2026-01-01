Alawi Holy Shrine opens exhibition of rare manuscripts, including a Quran attributed to Imam Ali (AS)

Shafaqna English- The Alawi Holy Shrine has inaugurated an exhibition of treasures and rare manuscripts as part of the activities marking International Ghadir Week. Among the exhibits is a copy of the Holy Quran attributed to Imam Ali (AS), dating back more than 1,000 years.

According to Shafaq News, citing the Iraqi National News Agency, Ammar Mashaallah, the exhibition’s supervisor, said that the event showcases selected Quranic manuscripts and historical documents that represent an important scientific and cultural heritage.

He noted that the Alawi Treasury is one of the oldest and most renowned repositories in Iraq and the Islamic world. The exhibition adopts a different presentation approach from previous editions and features significant Quranic manuscripts that are more than a millennium old, some of which are being displayed to the public for the first time.

The exhibition, organized by the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs, runs from 16 to 21 Dhu al-Hijjah. It aims to strengthen public engagement with the blessed occasion of Ghadir, reinforce the values of allegiance and guardianship associated with the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him), and preserve the memory of Ghadir as a beacon of guidance and enlightenment for devotees.

The exhibition of rare manuscripts from the Alawi Treasury offers a valuable opportunity for heritage and culture enthusiasts to explore unique historical and intellectual treasures in a festive atmosphere reflecting the significance and grandeur of Eid al-Ghadir.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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