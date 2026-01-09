Hajj 2026: 1.9 Million copies of Quran distributed to pilgrims at departure  

Shafaqna English- A total of 1.9 million copies of the Holy Quran were distributed to Hajj pilgrims at departure , as well as to personnel participating in the 1447 AH Hajj season.
The gift included copies of the Holy Quran and translations of its meanings translated into 80 world languages, enabling pilgrims to benefit from the meanings of the Quran in their native languages.
The distribution of these copies comes as part of the programs and services provided during the Hajj season, supporting the enrichment of pilgrims’ religious and educational experience following the completion of their rituals.
Sources: IQNA