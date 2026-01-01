UN warns funding cuts could worsen conditions for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

As global crises multiply and donor budgets tighten, the United Nations and its partners are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain support for one of the world’s largest refugee populations.

The pressure has grown with the arrival of about 150,000 more Rohingya Muslims since early 2024, fleeing renewed violence in Myanmar, UNHCR said. Meanwhile, the US and some ‌European countries ‌have cut funding for international aid in ​recent ‌years.

The funding push comes ahead of the ninth anniversary of the August 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which forced some 750,000 ⁠Rohingya to flee to Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

UNHCR called on donors to continue supporting Rohingya refugees until returns can take place safely.