UNFPA: Israeli strike on Lebanon putting women’s lives at risk

Shafaqna English- Women and girls in Lebanon are paying an increasingly devastating price as Israeli strike and displacement continue despite a ceasefire, the UN reproductive health agency (UNFPA) warned on Tuesday.

Heightened tensions in Beirut and intensified attacks in southern Lebanon have pushed families into fear and uncertainty, forcing many to make impossible choices in search of safety.

Over the weekend, airstrikes damaged a UNFPA-supported primary healthcare centre and women and girls’ safe space in southern Lebanon, one of the few facilities still providing critical services in the area, the agency’s Representative in Lebanon Anandita Philipose told reporters in New York via video link from Beirut.

Sources: News.un.org

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