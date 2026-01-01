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UN calls on world not to forget Rohingya refugees

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Shafaqna English- The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has appealed to the international community not to abandon the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch warned that sharp reductions in humanitarian and development funding are putting essential services at risk for one of the world’s largest refugee populations.

“The generous support from Bangladesh and the international community has been critical in meeting their basic needs and providing protection,” he told journalists.

Sources: News.un.org

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