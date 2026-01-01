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Special Plan in Iraq for Eid al-Ghadir

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Shafaqna English- Iraqi cities and religious sites are implementing extensive measures to ensure security and offer services for the millions of pilgrims traveling to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced a comprehensive security and service plan aimed at safeguarding Eid al-Ghadir pilgrims. The plan emphasises easing movement at pilgrimage sites and maintaining order and security, according to Tanawu News.

Colonel Muhammad Ali al-Hassoun, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, stated that this security and service plan has been developed in coordination with all security agencies and supporting institutions. Its goal is to provide smooth security and facilitate the movement of pilgrims and citizens across Baghdad and other provinces, especially in the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, which are experiencing a high influx of visitors.

He further added that the plan includes enhancing intelligence activities, deploying security teams, increasing traffic management, securing citizens’ vehicles, and ensuring safety on both external and internal roads. The focus remains on facilitating citizens’ movement while providing the best possible services.

Sources:  IQNA

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