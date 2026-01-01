Al-Sabah: Millions of pilgrims prepare to commemorate Eid al-Ghadir in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Cities and religious sites across Iraq are witnessing extensive service and security preparations to receive millions of pilgrims expected to arrive for the commemoration of Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most significant religious occasions in the country.

According to Shafaq News, the Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah reported that Adi Al-Jandil, spokesperson for the Baghdad Municipality, confirmed that service and media preparations for the main ceremony at Al-Habibiya Stadium in the capital have been completed in coordination with the Holy Alawi Shrine.

Al-Jandil stated that the efforts included cleaning and washing roads leading to the venue and installing informational content on public display screens throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Nawas Sabah Shaker, Director of Public Relations and Media at Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate, announced the completion of human-resource and logistical preparations aimed at protecting pilgrims arriving in Najaf. The measures include preventive operations such as inspections of hotels and markets in the old city, the deployment of firefighting, rescue, and emergency response teams, and safety training for organizers of pilgrimage service camps (mawakib).

To ensure the smooth and secure movement of large crowds, Maytham Al-Safi, Director of the Media Office at Iraq’s Ministry of Transport, said the ministry has launched its transportation plan in coordination with security agencies and local government authorities. The plan involves the deployment of a large fleet of buses and an increase in the number of modern train services.

Al-Safi emphasized that transportation services will continue throughout the event and that dedicated transit routes have been established to facilitate the organized departure and return of pilgrims following the ceremonies.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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