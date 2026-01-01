[Video] Surah Munafiqun Revealed – Bani Mustaliq

Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 64.

The tribe of Bani Mustaliq were planning to launch a surprise attack against the Muslims, and rumor of it reached Prophet Muhammad. He sent a companion named Buraydah ibn al-Husayb to investigate. The rumor was confirmed. This lecture covers:

The attack Prophet Muhammad led in response

The secret hypocrites who joined this battle

The battle’s outcome

The Prophet’s political marriage to Juwayriyya bint al-Harith, the daughter of Bani Mustaliq’s chief

Prophet Muhammad’s response to munafiq Abdullah ibn Ubayy criticizing the Muhajireen during the return trip to Medina

Allah revealing Surah Munafiqun to expose ibn Ubayy, and an explanation of the verses

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

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