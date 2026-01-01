[Video] Surah Munafiqun Revealed – Bani Mustaliq

Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 64.
The tribe of Bani Mustaliq were planning to launch a surprise attack against the Muslims, and rumor of it reached Prophet Muhammad. He sent a companion named Buraydah ibn al-Husayb to investigate. The rumor was confirmed. This lecture covers:
- The attack Prophet Muhammad led in response
- The secret hypocrites who joined this battle
- The battle’s outcome
- The Prophet’s political marriage to Juwayriyya bint al-Harith, the daughter of Bani Mustaliq’s chief
- Prophet Muhammad’s response to munafiq Abdullah ibn Ubayy criticizing the Muhajireen during the return trip to Medina
- Allah revealing Surah Munafiqun to expose ibn Ubayy, and an explanation of the verses
Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser