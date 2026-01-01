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UNICEF to provide safe water to people in Daikundi & Paktia

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is providing nutrition, sanitation, hygiene, and clean water services to more than 678,000 people in the provinces of Daikundi and Paktia.

These services are being provided through 25 health and nutrition centers in the two provinces.

UNICEF emphasized that improving child nutrition requires the provision of nutrition services, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, and that combining these services can have a greater impact on children’s health.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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