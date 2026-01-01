Vietnam targets booming Halal market to strengthen exports and sustainable growth

Shafaqna English- Vietnam is seeking to expand its presence in the fast-growing global Halal market, projected to reach $10 trillion by 2028, as it looks to boost exports and improve production standards, according to Vietnam Plus.

Experts say the Halal sector offers Vietnam significant opportunities beyond traditional food exports, with growing demand for certified products in areas such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and logistics.

Key Vietnamese exports including rice, coffee, seafood, cashew nuts, and processed foods are well positioned to meet rising demand in Muslim-majority markets, particularly in the Middle East, which imports most of its food needs.

However, challenges remain. Only about 0.2% of Vietnamese businesses currently hold Halal certification, while fragmented supply chains and limited awareness of Halal standards continue to hinder market access.

Industry leaders are calling for a national Halal strategy to strengthen certification systems, logistics, and international cooperation, viewing the sector as a long-term driver of sustainable growth, transparency, and global competitiveness.

Source: Vietnam Plus

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