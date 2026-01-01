Shia Muslims in Malaysia have been faced with numerous challenges, including being widely tracked by Malaysian religious authorities for the purpose of minimizing the spread of Shia teachings throughout Malaysia.

Malaysia is an Islamic country with a population of 30 million, where almost 60% of the population are Muslims, and more than 300,000 people are Shia. Malaysian Shias have been facing persecution for several years.

Shafaqna English- In Malaysia, Shia Muslims face legalised discrimination, religious hatred, and systemic marginalisation. The state had used the religious bureaucracy and the media to persecute the Shia, according to some sources.

Malaysia traces its Shia roots to the 16th century

Malaysia traces its Shia roots to the Persian presence in the trading port of Malacca after Portuguese conquests in the 16th century. The Shia community in Malaysia has persevered, despite decades of state-sanctioned marginalisation.

From 1984 to 1986, the Shias in Malaysia enjoyed social rights and were recognized by the law and the government. But since the 1990s, the Islamic authorities have recognised only the Sunni denomination, and Shias have been categorised as a “deviant sect.”

In 1996, discrimination against Shias was given a legal face

In 1996, the Islamic Sects Council of Malaysia recognized Shias as a deviation from true Islam, and, therefore, discrimination against Shias was given a legal face, and things started to get bad. Labelling Shias as deviant is extremism and reinforces the longstanding prejudice against Shias.

It was clearly announced that the Muslims in Malaysia were only allowed to follow the Sunni school of thought, effectively forbidding and subjecting to punishment by law any promotion of any other religion through books or other forms of media.

Almost 11 out of 14 states in Malaysia have implemented this law, causing a wretched life and destitution for the Shias in Malaysia.

Shias are not even allowed to keep their own religious books

With the law in effect, the Malaysian government officials are fully invested with the authority to show hostility to the Shia religious campaign as well as religious clergies. In Malaysia, Shias are being monitored every day by the Malaysian intelligence and security agents, who give a mandate to the police or extremists to brutally suppress any religious gatherings by the Shias. Shias are not even allowed to keep their own religious books in their homes.

Shias have even been denied government subsidies. The Shias have been proclaiming to be followers of the other community to avoid prosecution by the government.

As recently as 2024, the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department raided private Shia worship places and arrested their practitioners.