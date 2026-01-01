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Adoption of anti-war resolution on Iran by house

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Shafaqna English– A resolution was approved on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) by the Republican-led House to stop President Donald Trump from carrying on the war against Iran, showing that members of his party are increasingly concerned about the hostilities that have lasted for three months.

With a vote of 215 to 208, the House passed the war powers resolution. Four Republicans joined Democrats in supporting it, requiring Trump to pull U.S. forces out of Iran unless Congress issues a declaration of war or formally approves military action.

This marked yet another defeat for Trump on Capitol Hill, even though his party holds narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Source: Reuters

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