Shia Muslims challenges in Indonesia

Shafaqna English- Despite Indonesia’s constitution recognizing six official religions and upholding secular governance, religious minorities—particularly Shia Muslims—have faced challenges, especially amid rising rhetoric from extremist groups.

According to Shafaqna, Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, with approximately 245 million Muslims, which makes up about 87% of its population. The religious landscape is primarily dominated by Sunni Islam. However, there is a small but noticeable Shia minority, estimated to be between one and five million people, representing around 0.5% of the Muslim population in Indonesia.

Most Shia communities are concentrated in and around Jakarta, with smaller groups located on other islands.

Shia Islam, although historically smaller in number, has grown through cultural and religious exchanges with Iran and Iraq. In recent decades, Shia communities in Indonesia have become more organized, establishing institutions and cultural centers to promote the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Major Shia commemorations, such as Ashura and Arbaeen, are publicly observed in cities like Jakarta and Bandung, often attracting large crowds.

Shia communities have long faced discrimination

Despite Indonesia’s constitution recognizing six official religions and upholding secular governance, religious minorities—particularly Shia Muslims—have faced challenges, especially amid rising rhetoric from extremist groups. Human rights organizations have repeatedly called for stronger protections for these communities to ensure that Indonesia’s pluralistic traditions remain intact.

While adherence to Shia Islam is not illegal, several MUI edicts have labeled some of its teachings as deviant, contributing to social stigma. In 2012, violence in Sampang, Madura, forced hundreds of Shia residents from their homes. Similar tensions have surfaced intermittently since.

Invitations to speak at universities were canceled, sometimes at the last minute, due to his association with Shia teachings. Similar patterns persist, including the disruption of Shia religious events such as Ashura commemorations in Bandung in 2024, which was forcefully dispersed. There are rarely consequences for those responsible, despite constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

Observers note that the Shia presence enhances Indonesia’s diverse Islamic identity and reflects the global reach of Shia traditions. As the country navigates demographic changes and social pressures, Indonesia continues to serve as a significant venue for interaction among various Islamic schools of thought.

Sources: Magdalene, Grokipedia, ResearchGate

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