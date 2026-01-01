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Flesh-eating fly found in Texas

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Shafaqna English– A serious new threat to U.S. cattle herds emerged Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) evening when the USDA confirmed the presence of New World screwworm in a Texas calf. This parasitic fly is notorious for eating warm-blooded animals alive.

The infection was found in a calf located in La Pryor, Texas, about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of the border with Mexico. The discovery deals a heavy blow to U.S. ranchers, who have been anticipating a homegrown screwworm problem ever since the parasite spread north across Mexico during the last 12 months.

Source: Reuters

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