Eid al-Ghadir events in Iraq called off due to Ayatollah Fayyaz’s passing

Shafaqna English– The Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shia political groups in Iraq, announced on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) the cancellation of Eid al-Ghadir celebrations in honor of the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz, one of the grand sources of emulation.

The Coordination Framework emphasized in its statement: “This decision was made to honor the religious and scholarly standing of this grand authority and his prominent religious weight in the Islamic world. The Coordination Framework expresses its condolences to the seminary and all believers in this great tragedy.”

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz, one of the great Shia sources of emulation, bid farewell to the mortal world and ascended to the Supreme Realm on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) morning at age 96 after a long illness, in a Baghdad hospital.

Source: Baghdad Today

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