English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaFeatured 2USworld

US continues building Ebola center in Kenya

0

Shafaqna English– Flight records and official sources indicate that around 20 planes transporting medical equipment and expert staff have arrived at a base in Kenya. The U.S. government is continuing to build an Ebola quarantine site there, even though Kenyan courts have issued orders halting the work and protesters have voiced opposition.

The central Kenyan town of Nanyuki — home to the Kenyan air force base — has witnessed protests that resulted in the deaths of at least two people. At this base, U.S. forces are building a 50-bed facility for Americans who might have been exposed to the virus, which has sickened hundreds in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Recovery of four nurses with Ebola in Congo

asadian

WHO: Three experimental Ebola treatments are priority

asadian

Disastrous lag in Ebola response in Congo

asadian

Canada’s urgent action against Ebola

asadian

America warns Congo prior to World Cup

asadian

UNICEF worker killed in drone strike in Democratic Republic of Congo

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.