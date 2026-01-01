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Europe unveils technology sovereignty package

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Shafaqna English– When the European Union revealed its technology sovereignty package on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026), a senior official gleefully declared: “Today is Tech Liberation Day.” Achieving genuine technological independence from America’s Big Tech giants, however, will take considerably more time.

The EU’s initiative aims to back European tech firms and curb some access for dominant U.S. rivals. While important, this is just an initial step, as the EU remains far behind the U.S. and Asia in fields such as AI, chips, cloud services, and data centers.

According to Ralf Wintergerst, head of Germany’s Bitkom digital industry association, initiatives like the proposed Chips Act 2.0 are a “move in the right direction,” but Europe needs practical measures and a better investment environment across the board — from chips to AI infrastructure.

Source: Reuters

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