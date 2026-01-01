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Approval of Australia’s largest tax reform

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Shafaqna English– The bill for the government’s largest tax reform in decades passed the lower house on Thursday(4 Jun 2026). It limits tax incentives for property investors to make home buying more affordable and also cancels the capital gains discount.

Following the failure of opposition members and some independents to introduce amendments, the bill passed the lower house with 94 votes in favor and 48 against. Some businesses had requested the government to exempt them from the capital gains changes and focus the reforms exclusively on real estate.

Source: Reuters

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