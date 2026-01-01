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Tesla launches robotaxis in Texas

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Shafaqna English– Tesla announced on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) that it is launching its unsupervised robotaxi service in the Austin Metro area of Texas, as the electric-vehicle maker seeks to accelerate its autonomous ride-hailing operations.

After CEO Elon Musk pivoted Tesla’s direction from electric vehicles toward AI and robotics, expanding the robotaxi service and wider use of the full self-driving software — a version of which the technology is based on — has become a key element of the company’s growth strategy.

Source: Reuters

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