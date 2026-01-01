Tesla launches robotaxis in Texas

Shafaqna English– Tesla announced on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) that it is launching its unsupervised robotaxi service in the Austin Metro area of Texas, as the electric-vehicle maker seeks to accelerate its autonomous ride-hailing operations.

After CEO Elon Musk pivoted Tesla’s direction from electric vehicles toward AI and robotics, expanding the robotaxi service and wider use of the full self-driving software — a version of which the technology is based on — has become a key element of the company’s growth strategy.

Source: Reuters

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