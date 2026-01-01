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Conflict between grid discipline & clean energy in India

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Shafaqna English– India’s effort to enforce stricter power grid discipline is clashing with its clean energy aspirations, as tougher regulations for solar and wind projects are alarming investors. These investors warn that the requirements could drastically reduce returns and hinder the investment needed for the energy transition.

The regulations that have most alarmed investors and are set to take force from April 2027 impose heavy penalties on clean energy producers if they fail to deliver their committed electricity to the grid. This information comes from discussions with industry executives, investor presentations, and documents reviewed by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

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