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TSMC’s efforts to keep up with AI demand

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Shafaqna English– The CEO of Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) that the company is working hard to keep pace with demand and avoid becoming a supply chain bottleneck during the relentless artificial intelligence boom.

At TSMC’s annual shareholder meeting held in Hsinchu, Taiwan, C.C. Wei remarked that customers still hold a positive view of AI’s future. At the same time, TSMC is examining the effects of rising component costs.

Wei told reporters after the meeting: “Customer demand is extremely high, and we can only accommodate so much. We are already working very hard.” He added that the rapid growth of AI has left many suppliers and upstream vendors struggling to meet demand.

Source: Reuters

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