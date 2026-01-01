Ban on personal water bottles at World Cup

Shafaqna English– FIFA announced on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) that, due to safety concerns, World Cup attendees will not be permitted to bring reusable water bottles into stadiums. The decision follows a last-minute change to the organization’s Stadium Code of Conduct.

The organizing body, which had previously permitted the entry of empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles into stadiums, announced that the revised code — taking effect Tuesday — has banned these bottles.

Bottles, cups, jars, and cans are also prohibited to prevent the danger of harm that could result if they are thrown.

Source: Reuters

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