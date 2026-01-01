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Risks facing World Cup reporters & fans in US

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Shafaqna English– Human rights groups on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) expressed concerns about the safety of journalists and fans attending the World Cup in the United States, accusing FIFA of fostering a “distinctively dangerous climate of fear” amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

According to the Sport & Rights Alliance, FIFA has failed to adequately address potential human rights threats linked to this major sporting event that starts next week. Issues such as visa restrictions, border controls, and policing measures are among the concerns raised.

Source: Reuters

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