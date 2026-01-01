Knicks’ victory in NBA finals game 1

Shafaqna English– Despite numerous hits and injuries, Brunson did not give up, and the Knicks star had enough energy in the final quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals to put on a performance reminiscent of George Gervin, known as “the Iceman.”

The Spurs legend surely appreciated Brunson’s enthusiasm for heroic plays, but the city of San Antonio was shocked by the opening defeat, as the red-hot Knicks took control of the final two minutes and prevailed 105-95 on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) night.

Source: Reuters

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