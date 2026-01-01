Al-Hakim: Passing of Grand Ayatollah Al-Fayyaz is a great loss for Muslim Ummah

Shafaqna English- Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s National State Forces Alliance, on Thursday extended his condolences over the passing of prominent Shiite religious authority Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq Al-Fayyaz.

According to Shafaqna, citing Iraqi News Agency, Al-Hakim said in a statement: “With profound sorrow and grief, we received the news of the passing of the eminent religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq Al-Fayyaz, one of the leading figures of the Najaf Hawza and among the most distinguished jurists of his era, who devoted his life to serving Islam, promoting religious scholarship, and disseminating the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt.”

He added that the late cleric established a distinguished and enduring scholarly school and attained a prominent position in Islamic jurisprudence and its principles. “Thousands of religious students benefited from his teachings, while his valuable writings and profound research enriched the Islamic intellectual heritage, helping to preserve the methodology of ijtihad and safeguard the authentic identity and traditions of the Najaf seminary,” Al-Hakim said.

He further described Al-Fayyaz as “a model of piety and asceticism, a voice of wisdom and moderation, and a trusted religious reference for believers on various matters of faith.”

Al-Hakim noted that the cleric’s passing represents not only a loss for the Najaf religious seminary but “a great loss for the entire Muslim Ummah,” citing his prominent scholarly and spiritual standing as well as his role in guiding society, upholding authentic Islamic values, and defending the causes of the Muslim community throughout different stages of its history.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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