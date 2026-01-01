Iraq’s Chaldean Church: Ayatollah Fayyaz dedicated his life to promoting moderation and peace

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Chaldean Church on Thursday issued a statement offering condolences on the passing of the Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq Al-Fayyaz.

According to Shafaqna, the Chaldean Church expressed its condolences over the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz, describing him as a man who dedicated his life to scholarship, service to the people, and the promotion of moderation and peace.

The statement praised the late cleric’s contributions to religious learning and his efforts to foster coexistence, tolerance, and social harmony throughout his lifetime.

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