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[Video] Eid al-Ghadir Celebration at SICM Mahfil Ali

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Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali celebrated Eid al-Ghadir on Wednesday, 3 Jun 2026.

Speaker:

Shaykh Ayub Rashid was born in Arusha, Tanzania, studied Islamic Sciences at the Hawza of Qom, where he graduated as a qualified alim, and went on to complete a BA in Islamic law and MA in Islam and Community Studies in the UK.

He is a qualified Muslim Chaplain from Markfield Institute of Higher Education in Leicester, UK, and is currently a lecturer of Islamic College for Advanced Studies in London and the Resident Scholar at Dar Al Islam Centre. He regularly lectures in the UK, US, Canada, the Middle East and Africa, where his audiences have benefited from his inspiring lectures on the Qur’an and the Ahlulbayt.

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