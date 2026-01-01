Afghanistan: Urban crisis reshaping Kabul

Shafaqna English- Several Kabul residents have complained about the growing disregard for urban civic norms in the city. Urban crisis reshapes it.

They say the steady influx of individuals and families from various provinces into Kabul has made the problem considerably more visible in recent years. Many of those who have relocated from other parts of the country, they note, continue to keep livestock despite living in an urban setting, a practice that has caused ongoing friction with neighbours and long-time residents of the capital.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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