Over 1,700 artifacts uncovered at Miqat al-Juhfah reveal centuries of Hajj pilgrimage history

Shafaqna English- More than 1,700 artifacts have been uncovered at the archaeological site of Miqat al-Juhfah by the Heritage Commission, revealing centuries of Hajj pilgrimage history.

The discoveries included pottery, glass, and stone fragments, as well as shells, crafted objects, and other archaeological remains, underscoring the site’s significance along the historic Egyptian Hajj route.

Archaeologists also uncovered six pottery kilns and a water channel believed to have served pilgrims and travelers passing through the site, as well as 13 tombstones, some dating to the Umayyad and Abbasid periods.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

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